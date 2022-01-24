Zack: A chilly rain rolls in later Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new week brings more change to the weather, as rain chances increase through the afternoon hours on Monday.

Much of the morning and early afternoon will still be dry and rather chilly. Highs will be in the 50s again today as the sky starts to cloud up. Eventually, those clouds will produce a showery rain by late afternoon and especially overnight tonight. A nice soaking is expected, with some areas getting as much as an inch of rain.

Things slowly dry out on Tuesday, as any lingering showers through the morning will dissipate by lunchtime. A cold front will sweep through on the back side of this Gulf low, leading to a chilly breeze picking up by mid-week. Highs stick to the 50s, with cold starts giving way to chilly afternoons.

An even stronger front looks set to roll in come week’s end. This may lead to a hard freeze for North Shore folks by the weekend. But, at the very least, there will be plenty of sun with this cold blast. Highs may dip into the 40s Friday into Saturday.

