Zack: A chilly rain rolls in later today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new week brings more change to the weather as rain chances increase through the afternoon hours on your Monday.

Now much of the morning and early afternoon will be dry and still rather chilly. Highs will be held down in the 50′s again today as skies start to cloud up. Eventually those clouds will produce a showery rain by late afternoon and especially overnight tonight. A nice soaking is expected with some areas getting as much as an inch of rain.

Slowly we dry things out on Tuesday as any lingering showers through the morning will dissipate by lunch. A cold front will sweep through on the back side of this Gulf low leading to a chilly breeze picking up mid week. Highs stick to the 50′s with cold starts giving way to chilly afternoons.

An even stronger front looks set to roll in come week’s end. This may lead to a hard freeze for North Shore folks by the weekend but at the very least, there will be plenty of sun with this cold blast. Highs may dip into the 40′s a few days Friday into Saturday.

