2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting

FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora.(Source: NYPD via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer gravely wounded in a Harlem shooting that took his partner’s life has also died of his injuries.

Officer Wilbert Mora’s death was announced Tuesday by police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. He was 27.

Mora and Officer Jason Rivera were fatally wounded Friday after they were called to a Harlem apartment by a woman who needed help with her adult son.

The gunman was identified as Lashawn McNeil. Police say he threw open a bedroom door and shot the officers as they walked down a narrow hall.

A third officer shot McNeil, who died Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

