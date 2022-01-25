BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU Tiger Girls win national title after not being allowed to compete in 2021

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For every football game, basketball game, and gymnastics meet, the LSU Tiger Girls are there on the sidelines dancing and cheering on the players.

Now someone is finally cheering on them.

“Our team comes from all over the country. They come here especially to support LSU, but to mostly do nationals. So, we spend our whole fall season like doings games, doing football games and practicing, but ultimately we are still practicing for nationals,” explains senior and captain Ariel Brumfield.

RELATED: LSU Tiger Girls win 2022 Hip Hop National Championship

Folks may not see it on the sidelines, but Tiger Girls like Brumfield and Aubree Lavergne are training for not just LSU basketball games, but a chance to compete on the national stage in Orlando. This year, they came home with the gold.

“It is the greatest feeling in the world, especially coming from what happened last year. It’s almost like a sense of accomplishment not only for us but for our university and our team as a whole and what we went through,” says Junior and Captain Aubree Lavergne. The last time the LSU Tiger Girls won the national championship was back in 2010.

RELATED: Mulkey’s Tigers drop one spot to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 rankings

Last year, the university told the LSU Tiger Girls they could not travel to the national competition because they did not have an athletic trainer, even though they were still required to perform for every athletic game.

“So, it was kind of disappointing to be able to get that opportunity. So, coming in this year we were ready to fight and we were ready to what we had to do to win that national,” adds Lavergne.

Despite last year’s challenges, the Tiger Girls came out on top this year winning first with their hip hop routine dancing to the song “Like a Boy” from Ciara. The team hopes their award-winning performance will inspire other female athletes.

RELATED: Southern men & women knock off Mississippi Valley State

“I want to say you matter, first of all, don’t let anybody try to downplay you on who you are as an athlete just because we dance or we do whatever women’s sport. You are just as important as a men’s sport. It does not matter, you put in the same hours, you work just as hard, you do everything you can just like a men’s sport,” adds Brumfield.

If you want to see the LSU Tiger Girls perform their award-winning routine, you can see it as the LSU Women’s Basketball game this Sunday, Jan. 30.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Tavalyn Session, 45, was one of three people killed Saturday night (Jan. 22) when a wrong-way...
Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner

Latest News

Pete Maravich Assembly Center
LSU Athletics lost millions in 2021 fiscal year, new audit report shows
LSU Tigers post this picture after winning first with their hip hop routine in Orlando.
LSU Tigers post this picture after winning first with their hip hop routine in Orlando
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against...
Tigers drop one spot to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 rankings
LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU falls 6 spots in latest AP Top 25 Polls losses in SEC play