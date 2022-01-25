BBB Accredited Business
NFL running back Leonard Fournette’s cousin identified as Lower 9th Ward murder victim

By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cousin of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette was identified as the man found shot to death last week outside a church in the Lower 9th Ward.

Renard Fournette, 27, was identified Tuesday (Jan. 25) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office as the man found shot to death Jan. 21 in a car outside the Greater New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in the 2000 block of Alabo Street.

Leonard Fournette, a former LSU star and product of St. Augustine High School, told reporters after Sunday’s season-ending playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams that he had played with a heavy heart after learning of his relative’s death in New Orleans.

New Orleans police have not made an arrest in the case, nor said whether they have developed a suspect or motive in the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Michael Polukis at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

