NFL running back Leonard Fournette’s cousin identified as Lower 9th Ward murder victim

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cousin of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette was identified as the man found shot to death last week outside a church in the Lower 9th Ward.

Renard Fournette, 27, was identified Tuesday (Jan. 25) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office as the man found shot to death Jan. 21 in a car outside the Greater New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in the 2000 block of Alabo Street.

Leonard Fournette, a former LSU star and product of St. Augustine High School, told reporters after Sunday’s season-ending playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams that he had played with a heavy heart after learning of his relative’s death in New Orleans.

Video: Bucs’ Leonard Fournette said he played with a heavy heart Sunday, two days after his cousin Renard was killed in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/MLdDmRYIle — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 24, 2022

#Bucs RB Leonard Fournette said he played the #Rams despite the death of his cousin in Louisiana 2 days ago.



"It's been a long week for me," — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 23, 2022

New Orleans police have not made an arrest in the case, nor said whether they have developed a suspect or motive in the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Michael Polukis at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

