Ochsner says that Omicron is peaking in some areas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ochsner health, the largest health system in the state, sees indications the omicron surge is peaking in some areas.

In terms of its hospitals, it says the peak in the New Orleans area was on January 11.

Ochsner says 644 people are hospitalized today with covid in its hospitals and just shy of 700 staffers are quarantined.

The hospital system says people who’ve had booster shots are in the best position to avoid being hospitalized even if they have a breakthrough infection.

And doctors say parents should get kids five and up vaccinated before the carnival season.

