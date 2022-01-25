BBB Accredited Business
Ochsner says that Omicron is peaking in some areas

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ochsner health, the largest health system in the state, sees indications the omicron surge is peaking in some areas.

In terms of its hospitals, it says the peak in the New Orleans area was on January 11.

Ochsner says 644 people are hospitalized today with covid in its hospitals and just shy of 700 staffers are quarantined.

The hospital system says people who’ve had booster shots are in the best position to avoid being hospitalized even if they have a breakthrough infection.

And doctors say parents should get kids five and up vaccinated before the carnival season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

