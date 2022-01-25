BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Officials find more than 1,200 fake IDs in shipment from Hong Kong, mostly for college students

When U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207...
When U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207 counterfeit licenses.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Indianapolis discovered more than 1,200 counterfeit state driver’s licenses in three shipments that were arriving from Hong Kong.

Officials said the fake IDs were for more than 20 different states, and most were for college-age students.

The contents of the packages were described as “Game Card” with a value of $20. When U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207 counterfeit licenses.

“Counterfeit drivers licenses have historically been used by those under 21 years of age for the illegal consumption of alcohol, but fake IDs have also been used in criminal enterprises, such as identity theft cases and immigration fraud,” Chief CBP Officer Tim Hubbard said in a statement.

One shipment of fake IDs was heading to an address in Chicago and the other two were heading to addresses in New York.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified

Latest News

Sean Payton on his future with the Saints
More cold air for the weekend
Sun returns Wednesday
As the omicron surge begins to plateau, parents are still battling schools over mandates.
COVID: School mask battles across the U.S.
A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility
The Biden Administration is weighing its options as Russia continues aggressive posturing...
US debates next move amid Ukraine tensions