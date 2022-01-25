BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Payton and Loomis met on Monday at Saints facility

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Head coach Sean Payton was back at the Saints facility on Monday after vacationing in Mexico.

According to Nola.com/FOX 8 sports analyst Jeff Duncan, Payton met with general manager Mickey Loomis for a couple of hours.

Numerous reports in the past few days have questioned if Payton will return to the Black and Gold for the 2022 season. Duncan said “very much it’s serious” on the possibility of Payton leaving the Saints.

On Monday afternoon, Saints owner Gayle Benson was asked about the future of Payton with the Saints.

“We don’t know. Who knows. We’ll find out soon enough I guess. I don’t think any of us know. But he’ll let us know soon enough.”

Payton just finished his 16th year coaching the Saints.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified

Latest News

Payton started coaching the Saints in 2006.
Duncan: Payton and Loomis met on Monday at Saints facility
New Orleans Saints secondary coach Kris Richard reacts to a call during an NFL football game...
Steelers interested in Saints DB coach to fill defensive coordinator job, says NFL insider
Report: Sean Payton's future with the Saints 'uncertain'
Report: Sean Payton's future with the Saints 'uncertain'
The intrigue swirling around the future of Saints coach Sean Payton deepened Monday (Jan. 24),...
Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints