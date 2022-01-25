Power out in large portion of Kenner, Metairie early Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large swath of Kenner and west Metairie was without power early Tuesday (Jan. 25), but Entergy New Orleans estimated it would be restored by 9:30 a.m.

Utility spokesman Brandon Scardigli said the outage began at 6:11 a.m. and originated at a Kenner substation, but did not have details about the specific issue. The outage was affecting more than 7,800 customers in the area, according to the Entergy New Orleans outage map.

Much of the affected area was centered in the same part of Kenner where power was knocked out for several hours overnight Saturday, following a deadly two-vehicle crash on Airline Highway that left three people dead and damaged a utility pole. It was not immediately known if lingering repair issues from that incident contributed to Tuesday morning’s outage.

