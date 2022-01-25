BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Power out in large portion of Kenner, Metairie early Tuesday

A power outage affecting a large swath of Kenner and Metairie was estimated to be corrected by...
A power outage affecting a large swath of Kenner and Metairie was estimated to be corrected by 9:30 a.m., Entergy New Orleans said.(Entergy New Orleans)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large swath of Kenner and west Metairie was without power early Tuesday (Jan. 25), but Entergy New Orleans estimated it would be restored by 9:30 a.m.

Utility spokesman Brandon Scardigli said the outage began at 6:11 a.m. and originated at a Kenner substation, but did not have details about the specific issue. The outage was affecting more than 7,800 customers in the area, according to the Entergy New Orleans outage map.

Much of the affected area was centered in the same part of Kenner where power was knocked out for several hours overnight Saturday, following a deadly two-vehicle crash on Airline Highway that left three people dead and damaged a utility pole. It was not immediately known if lingering repair issues from that incident contributed to Tuesday morning’s outage.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified

Latest News

Announced as Krewe du Vieux 2022 Queen
Krewe du Vieux parade route changes, Queen Dr. Jennifer Avegno withdraws from riding
Young kids at Ochsner Health.
Ochsner says that Omicron is peaking in some areas
.
Entergy backs out of funding new S&WB power station
N-95 face mask.
Doctors hope free N-95 masks will help slow Omicron transmission