BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Steelers interested in Saints DB coach to fill defensive coordinator job, says NFL insider

New Orleans Saints secondary coach Kris Richard reacts to a call during an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints secondary coach Kris Richard reacts to a call during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans.(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL insider Ian Rapaport is reporting that the Pittsburg Steelers are interested in Saints DB coach Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Prior to his lone season with the black and gold in 2021, Richard coached the defensive backs in Dallas from 2018 to 2019. Prior to that, he served as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks where his defenses ranked first in points allowed for the 2015 season, third in 2016, and thirteenth in 2017.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified

Latest News

Report: Sean Payton's future with the Saints 'uncertain'
Report: Sean Payton's future with the Saints 'uncertain'
The intrigue swirling around the future of Saints coach Sean Payton deepened Monday (Jan. 24),...
Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints
Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future 'who knows?'
Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future 'who knows?'
Saints finished 9-8 in the 2021 season.
FOX 8's Jeff Duncan gives his insight into the future of Payton with the Saints