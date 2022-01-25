BBB Accredited Business
Sun returns Wednesday

More cold air for the weekend
More cold air for the weekend
More cold air for the weekend
By David Bernard
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunshine returns on Wednesday but it stays cool during the day and chilly at night. Rain is not expected for the rest of the week.

Another fairly strong cold front arrives on Friday and that might bring a brief sprinkle. Otherwise the north winds will pick up again and highs will struggle to get out of the 40s on Friday. The weekend will be sunny with cold mornings.

Freezes are expected both days away from the lake with 30s to near 40 on the Southshore. Sunday’s high temperatures will push into the upper 50s.

The best chance to break 60 degrees probably won’t come until early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

