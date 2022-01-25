BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility

By Scott Carpenter
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONDURANT, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa authorities are calling the death of a woman at an assisted living facility “suspicious” after she was found outside in below-zero temperatures.

Polk County deputies responded to the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorn Crossing, an assisted living facility for people with dementia, Friday morning when the low temperature was minus-9 degrees.

“Everything there on scene will be taken into consideration, including the bitter cold temperatures,” said Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Evans said the woman was conscious and being treated inside the facility when deputies arrived, but she later died at the hospital.

Authorities have yet to reveal a cause of death, and the woman’s name was not released by Tuesday morning.

A report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals states the facility was fined $1,500 in the summer of 2020 after someone on the staff noticed a resident was missing. The man, in this case, was returned by police, and a nurse was shown how he exited the door and climbed over a fence.

The department requires assisted living programs for people with dementia to have an operating alarm system on each exit door.

Department workers were at the facility Tuesday investigating.

“To have this exact situation happen is not common at all,” Evans said. “Our investigators are really getting involved in it. This isn’t going to be a prolonged event, I would say. They really want to figure out why this happened. If there’s any criminal aspect to it at all, the charges could go, I suppose, neglect of a dependent person if they in fact were dependent.”

Evans said the assisted living facility has been cooperative in the death investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified

Latest News

Binghamton Police are investigating the death of someone's who body was found near an M&T Bank...
High-speed chase involving stolen McComb police unit ends in Tangipahoa, sheriff says
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard ship Bernard C. Webber leaves the coast guard base, Monday, July...
Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing
Illustration of the novel coronavirus.
Genetics could determine loss of taste or smell with COVID infection, study says
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses
FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting