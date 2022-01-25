Zack: Rain lingers for Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a soggy one out there to start your Tuesday, but better weather is ahead over the next 24 hours.

Off-and-on rain showers through the night will linger this morning and possibly even into the afternoon. This Gulf low isn’t exactly racing on by, so it will be a slow transition to drier conditions by this evening. Due to the clouds and rain chances today, highs will struggle to warm up much. I’m going with highs in the low 50s.

Later tonight, a cold front will sweep any of this lingering mess out of here, setting the stage for sun to return but also bringing a colder feel. We will wake up Wednesday to breezy northerly winds and a winter chill. Highs stay in the low 50s. But with the wind, it will feel like the 40s for most of the day.

Another front is set to arrive at the end of the week, bringing another batch of cold air. This may be the last front in this cold sequence. Highs drop back into the 40s Friday into Saturday, but the weekend sunshine will be quite nice. Temperatures are set to rebound heading into next week.

