3 charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound, severely beaten

Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all charged.
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet and David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Three people were charged after a man was found naked, severely beaten, and bound with zip ties in the trunk of a car parked at a quarry in North Carolina.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, who is now recovering in the hospital, was robbed and beaten when he tried to sell a gun to a woman in Rockwell – about 40 miles northeast of Charlotte.

The case began when deputies were called to a house Jan. 20 in reference to “suspicious circumstances,” WBTV reported. They noted that there were bleach stains on the floor, and a large blood stain in a bedroom. They also found bloody towels in a laundry hamper.

Initially, detectives were unable to locate a victim. But the next day, they received a call from a nearby hospital about an assault victim that had suffered a broken sternum, facial fractures and other injuries. They also learned that the fire department responded to a call near a rock quarry the day before. It was there that first responders found the victim in the trunk of his own car. He was naked and his hands were bound together with zip ties.

Once the victim was able to speak with detectives, they said he told investigators he had gone to the location to sell a gun to Jackwlyn Nicole Corl, 33. He remembered falling asleep, then seeing trees and hearing voices, and he said he remembered the names of his alleged attackers.

Police arrested Corl and two others Tuesday – William Troy Wilson, 26, and Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 35. They are all facing multiple charges related to the incident. Bond was set at $150,000 for Corl and Wilson and $155,000 for Llewellyn.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

