BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Body found in Seventh Ward home is New Orleans’ 20th homicide in first 25 days of 2022

A man's body found Tuesday (Jan. 25) inside a Seventh Ward home is at least the 20th New...
A man's body found Tuesday (Jan. 25) inside a Seventh Ward home is at least the 20th New Orleans homicide victim in the first 25 days of 2022.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man’s body found Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 25) inside a Seventh Ward home has given New Orleans police at least their 20th homicide to investigate in the first 25 days of 2022.

The victim’s identity and age were not disclosed, but the NOPD said the adult male was declared dead at the scene after officers conducting a wellness check found the man inside a home in the 2600 block of Touro Street around 1:30 p.m.

Police did not immediately say how the man was killed or why a homicide was signaled for the death. At least 20 homicides have been reported in the city this month, according to statistics provided by the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

The city’s burgeoning homicide total could be even higher, as the NOPD rarely updates the condition of shooting or stabbing victims who did not die at a crime scene or immediately after at a hospital, nor notifies the public when an aggravated assault case transitions to a homicide investigation after a victim’s delayed death.

Anyone with information on this Seventh Ward homicide is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Miles Guirreri at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Tavalyn Session, 45, was one of three people killed Saturday night (Jan. 22) when a wrong-way...
Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner

Latest News

EPA Administrator Michael Regan, right, speaks to reporters at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment...
Denka petrochemical plant in LaPlace ordered to install fence-line emissions monitors by EPA
Dennis Allen was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14. (Source: Nola.com)
Report: Bears cancel interview with Saints DC Dennis Allen for head coaching vacancy
New Orleans Saints running back Pierre Thomas (23) dives in for a touchdown against the...
Pierre Thomas weighs in on Sean Payton’s retirement
Sean Payton
New Orleans leaders, Gov. Edwards react to Sean Payton’s retirement