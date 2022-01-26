Body found in Seventh Ward home is New Orleans’ 20th homicide in first 25 days of 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man’s body found Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 25) inside a Seventh Ward home has given New Orleans police at least their 20th homicide to investigate in the first 25 days of 2022.

The victim’s identity and age were not disclosed, but the NOPD said the adult male was declared dead at the scene after officers conducting a wellness check found the man inside a home in the 2600 block of Touro Street around 1:30 p.m.

Police did not immediately say how the man was killed or why a homicide was signaled for the death. At least 20 homicides have been reported in the city this month, according to statistics provided by the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

The city’s burgeoning homicide total could be even higher, as the NOPD rarely updates the condition of shooting or stabbing victims who did not die at a crime scene or immediately after at a hospital, nor notifies the public when an aggravated assault case transitions to a homicide investigation after a victim’s delayed death.

Anyone with information on this Seventh Ward homicide is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Miles Guirreri at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.