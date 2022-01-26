Carnival 2022: Jefferson Parish announces parade routes, schedule, new krewes

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Jefferson Parish is getting in the Carnival spirit ahead of the return of parades. Jefferson Parish officials announced the latest plans for Carnival 2022, including parade routes and two new krewes rolling for the first time.

This year, two new parades will roll in Jefferson Parish, bringing more Mardi Gras fun to parade-goers on the East Bank and West Bank.

The Krewe of TCQNO (Culinary Queens of New Orleans), an organization dedicated to honoring women who are making history in the food and beverage industry, will take its inaugural ride on the West Bank in Marrero at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22.

In Metairie, the Krewe of Symphony makes its debut assisting the kick-off of Family Gras following the Krewe of Excalibur on Feb. 18.

Originally founded in 2008, the Krewe of Symphony, an all-male social and pleasure club, was re-established with a vision to host its first Mardi Gras parade on East Bank of Jefferson Parish.

“We are thrilled to see Mardi Gras coming back to Jefferson Parish for our residents to enjoy,” director of citizens affairs Donna Russo said in a release. “Mardi Gras is a staple of our state and after another unprecedented year of COVID-19, the residents of Jefferson Parish deserve to safely enjoy the yearly celebration with friends and family.”

Another new krewe hoping to roll along the Metairie parade route, the Krewe of Caerus, has decided to push its debut to 2023, according to FOX 8 Carnival historian Arthur Hardy.

A couple of Metairie parades are also absent from this year’s schedule: The Krewe of Kings will not parade in 2022, and the Krewe of Pandora will also take a year off.

Jefferson Parish officials also announced the concert lineup for Family Gras 2022, scheduled from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20. Marie Osmond, Martina McBride and Ann Wilson of Heart top music lineup for the popular three-day concert series.

See the Jefferson Parish 2022 parade schedule and routes here.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.