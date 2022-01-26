BBB Accredited Business
CBD armed robbery suspect, accused of beating victim with a pipe, sought by NOPD

Jeffrey Solomon, 36, is being sought by New Orleans police in connection with the armed robbery...
Jeffrey Solomon, 36, is being sought by New Orleans police in connection with the armed robbery of a victim beaten with a pipe Sunday (Jan. 23) morning at Carondelet and Common streets.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect accused of beating a victim with a metal pipe during a weekend armed robbery in the city’s Central Business District is being sought by New Orleans police.

Jeffrey Solomon, 36, was identified as the perpetrator of the violent crime reported Sunday morning (Jan. 23) at 11:07 a.m. near the intersection of Carondelet and Common streets.

Police have not disclosed the age or gender of the victim, nor was the incident initially reported in the department’s major offense log detailing Sunday’s violent crimes.

In announcing the search for Solomon, the NOPD said only that he had been “positively identified” as the suspect who approached the victim, demanded money, then struck the victim several times “with what is believed to be a metal pipe” before taking money from the victim and fleeing the scene.

Solomon is wanted for a single count of armed robbery, police said.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a yellow, “construction-style” jacket with reflective stripes. Anyone with information on Solomon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD’s Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

