Krewe of Chewbacchus returns with new parade route for 2022

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus returns for its 11th year in 2022 with a new parade route for its trek through the Bywater, Faubourg Marigny and French Quarter at 7 p.m. on Feb. 5.

The krewe announced a new route for its popular sci-fi-themed parade beginning on the riverside of St. Claude Avenue at Homer Plessy Way. It will take a left on Elysian Fields Avenue, and then a right on Decatur Street, which will be its longest stretch.

For its 11th season, the parade theme is “System Reset.” The krewe also plans to feature memorial portraits commemorating beloved icons lost during the past two years, including Anne Rice, Chadwick Boseman, David Prowse, Sid Noel Rideau (better known as Morgus the Magnificent) and Jeremy Bulloch. Local artist and Leijorette sub-krewe member Deanna Larmeu painted the commemorative portraits.

The Chewbacchanal, immediately following the parade at 10 p.m., will take place at The Fillmore New Orleans.

The Chewbacchanal is open to the public and general admission tickets are $20. There will also be a limited-space VIP option. Entertainment will live music by Mannie Fresh along with various DJs throughout the night. The Chewbacchanal will end at 1:00 a.m.

Chewbacchus says it “prides itself on diversity and inclusivity within all its subkrewes,” which include The Leijorettes, Women of Wakanda, Avatarlicious, All Wonder Women Walking Krewe, the Mystic Krewe of P.U.E.W.C., Queer Eye for the Sci-Fi, and many more.

One of the most popular aspects of the Chewbacchus parade are the handmade throws, the most iconic of which are the bandoliers and bando blocks (the ammunition strap and ammo worn by Chewbacca), which are created and handed out by members along the route. Members spend all year making special throws, which include magnets, jewelry, figurines, and so much more.

Last year, Chewbacchus canceled plans for an alternative Carnival celebration and pivoted to a virtual costume contest after the City of New Orleans moved to a “modifed Phase 1″ due to a COVID-19 surge.

For more information on the parade and organization, check out the Chewbacchus official website.

