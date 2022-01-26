Nicondra: Cool and pleasant stretch ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunny skies through the afternoon Wednesday with cool. Low 50s will feel a bit nicer under sunny skies even with a bit of a breeze. The cool breeze will allow it to feel like the 40s for much of the day. Cold conditions again into the night with a light freeze north.

Thursday will be nice as well after a cold start afternoon highs bounce back into the upper 50s. We will see a few more clouds as well as our next weather system approaches.

Friday another cold front moves in for the the weekend. Without a lot of moisture return rain chances stay low, but temperatures fall behind the front. Expect highs in the 40s once again, with overnight lows dipping into the 20s and 30s. Sunshine will stick around with the next chance for rain late Monday into Tuesday.

