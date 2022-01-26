BBB Accredited Business
POLICE: Man injured mother, shot at officers before standoff in N.O. East

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A standoff is underway in New Orleans East after a man reportedly fired at police officers and barricaded himself in a home.

A SWAT team is on the scene in the 7700 block of Alabama Street.

Police say officers received calls of an aggravated battery. Upon arrival, the suspect fired several rounds.

The suspect mother, a Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputy, suffered a non-gunshot-related injury but is okay.

No officers have been injured.

Several streets have been closed to traffic:

  • Downman Road at Morrison Road
  • Downman Road at Hayne Boulevard
  • West Laverne Street at Wales Street
A SWAT roll was declared in New Orleans East after a man reportedly fired at officers and barricaded himself in a home.(WVUE)

People are asked to avoid the area.

We have a crew there and will provide more updates as we get them.

