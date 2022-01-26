Statue of Kobe and Gigi Bryant placed at helicopter crash site

(WVUE) - A statue honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant was placed at the site of where they tragically passed away in 2020.

Wednesday, January, 26 marked the two-year anniversary of the LA Lakers legend’s death. His daughter Gianna, baseball coach, John Altobelli, five other passengers, and the pilot were also killed.

According to TMZ Sports, the artist, Dan Medina, created the 160-pound sculpture made of bronze, drove it to the scene where it will be there temporarily. He plans to bring it back to Sunset and hopes the city will allow him to erect a larger and permanent statue at the site.

A sculpture of Kobe and Gigi Bryant on the anniversary of air disaster that claimed their lives and seven others is temporarily erected at the Calabasas crash site by sculptor Dan Medina. He pulled 150- pound bronze up the hill. It is a smaller of one of a life size he is making pic.twitter.com/72qhFfAgTq — Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) January 26, 2022

The statue shows Bryant and Gianna in their basketball uniforms with Gianna holding a basketball. Below the statue are the names of all nine of the crash victims plus a quote that reads, “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.”

Tributes have been pouring all over on the anniversary from athletes and celebrities on social media.

