Statue of Kobe and Gigi Bryant placed at helicopter crash site

In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respects for Kobe...
In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respects for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino in Los Angeles. Federal safety officials are expected to vote Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, on what likely caused the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others to crash into a Southern California hillside last year, killing all aboard.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE) - A statue honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant was placed at the site of where they tragically passed away in 2020.

Wednesday, January, 26 marked the two-year anniversary of the LA Lakers legend’s death. His daughter Gianna, baseball coach, John Altobelli, five other passengers, and the pilot were also killed.

According to TMZ Sports, the artist, Dan Medina, created the 160-pound sculpture made of bronze, drove it to the scene where it will be there temporarily. He plans to bring it back to Sunset and hopes the city will allow him to erect a larger and permanent statue at the site.

The statue shows Bryant and Gianna in their basketball uniforms with Gianna holding a basketball. Below the statue are the names of all nine of the crash victims plus a quote that reads, “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.”

Tributes have been pouring all over on the anniversary from athletes and celebrities on social media.

