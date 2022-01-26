BBB Accredited Business
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica

Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica, according to news reports from the Central American country.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica, according to news reports from the Central American country.

News agencies in Costa Rica reported that Roland Terrell, 58, and his wife Terri Terrell, 56, were killed as was Racheal Abadie, 50.

Video released by Costa Rican news agencies showed the vehicle in which the three were riding making a U-turn when it was struck by another vehicle.

Racheal Abadie’s husband, Andre Abadie, was injured in the crash.

The Terrells owned Terrell and Associates in Lake Charles.

