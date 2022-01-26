BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Sun returns but still a chill in the air

Highs will top out in the low 50s today
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The latest in our series of cold fronts has swept through the region, leading to a chilly breeze but also bringing some sun to the forecast.

Expect sunny skies to dominate Wednesday, as colder and drier air continues to move into the area. There will be a bit of a breeze through the day. So even though our highs will climb into the low 50s, the wind will make it feel more like the 40s at times.

A cold night is ahead tonight, with near-freezing temperatures expected on the North Shore. That cold start to Thursday will bring about another nice day. Highs rebound into the upper 50s as clouds start to filter in by afternoon.

The final cold front set for this chilly pattern is slated for Friday, continuing into the weekend. This will knock our highs back down into the 40s, with overnight lows dipping into the 20s and 30s. This is nothing we haven’t seen already and the temperatures are not expected to burst pipes. The great news for the weekend is that sunny skies will dominate the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

