Bruce: Mild today but colder for the weekend as another front arrives

Bruce; Chilly into the weekend
Bruce; Chilly into the weekend(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have had a cold stretch and more is on the way as another cold front arrives tomorrow keeping things cool through most of the weekend. Today we will rise to a mild 59°, and with plenty of sunshine we should warm up nicely into the afternoon. Unfortunately if you are not a fan of the cold the chilly pattern is not coming to an end. Expect clouds to develop through the overnight ahead of the next cold front.

The front will push through for Friday setting up another couple of very cold days. Friday temperatures will remain in the 40s for the most part. Overnight Friday into Saturday look for 20s again north of the lake. Some areas will be close to hard freeze criteria once again. South of the lake should see a light freeze as well and we can expect afternoon temps on Saturday to be cold as we likely won’t get out of the 40s. We begin to warm up by Sunday as highs hit the lower 60s..

Afternoon weather update for Thurs., Jan. 27
Morning weather update for Thurs., Jan 27 at 6 a.m.
Overnight lows dip back into the 20s north of Lake Pontchartrain Saturday morning.
Nicondra: More cold air for the weekend
David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 1/26
