Bruce: Mild today but colder for the weekend as another front arrives

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have had a cold stretch and more is on the way as another cold front arrives tomorrow keeping things cool through most of the weekend. Today we will rise to a mild 59°, and with plenty of sunshine we should warm up nicely into the afternoon. Unfortunately if you are not a fan of the cold the chilly pattern is not coming to an end. Expect clouds to develop through the overnight ahead of the next cold front.

Bruce: A Friday front will bring another shot of colder air in for the weekend. We stay chilly with lows in the 28-32° range north and 36-40° south, Highs stay in the upper 40s with lots of sun for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/GaWtpZGGsy — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 27, 2022

The front will push through for Friday setting up another couple of very cold days. Friday temperatures will remain in the 40s for the most part. Overnight Friday into Saturday look for 20s again north of the lake. Some areas will be close to hard freeze criteria once again. South of the lake should see a light freeze as well and we can expect afternoon temps on Saturday to be cold as we likely won’t get out of the 40s. We begin to warm up by Sunday as highs hit the lower 60s..

