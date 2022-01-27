BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Surveillance video captures Westlake explosion

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Video surveillance footage from a local business captures the blast from Wednesday’s plant explosion in Westlake that rattled their building.

“I looked out the back door and there was just huge black smoke just rolling, you know, into the air from somewhere,” Misty Johnston said. “I don’t know where.”

A Sulphur business’s video surveillance footage captures moments after the plant explosion, showing a huge plume of smoke in the air.

“It shook all of our signage, our lights, our cameras on the ceiling kind of swayed a little bit,” Johnston said.

The blast so loud, Safety Wearhouse employee Misty Johnston said she didn’t know what to expect.

“There was a huge boom. I mean, I literally went outside and looked at the side of the building, because I was actually expecting to see a truck parked inside our wall or something, you know,” Johnston said. “That’s just how loud it was, It was very loud.”

The business is within close proximity of the plant. The smoke rising in the distance was a tell-tale sign of what had just happened.

“My first thoughts were, ‘thank God my husband isn’t working in that plant today’,” Johnston said. ”I didn’t know if it was CITGO, or what plant it was, but my dad was working in CITGO, so I immediately called my dad, and I was like ‘where are you at’.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Tavalyn Session, 45, was one of three people killed Saturday night (Jan. 22) when a wrong-way...
Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner
Lakeview armed robbery
‘It’s the beginning of the end for a really fine city’: New Orleans residents fed up with crime uptick

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) smiles with head coach Sean Payton after being...
Drew Brees weighs in on Sean Payton leaving the Saints
Woman shot and killed in the 300 block of Gatehouse Drive, JP Sheriff says
Woman shot and killed in Metairie; investigation underway, sheriff says
Madden has tapped Todd Schliem for the position that opened up after the recent retirement of...
FBI presence in Mandeville Thursday morning
Morning traffic report at 6:30 a.m.
Morning traffic report at 6:30 a.m.
Sources confirm Thursday morning with Fox 8 that Martin Feldman, the federal judge who was to...
Federal judge who was to preside over D.A. Williams tax fraud trial dies