Edna Karr athlete killed in shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Edna Karr High School community is grieving after student-athlete Keyron Ross was shot and killed.

The CEO for Inspire NOLA Charter Schools says Ross died Thursday.

Ross was the catcher for the Cougars’ baseball team. He also played football.

Police say the 18-year-old was shot in Algiers on Texas Drive on Wed., Jan. 26. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

CRIMETRACKER

VIDEO: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire on Elysian Fields Avenue

NFL running back Leonard Fournette’s cousin identified as Lower 9th Ward murder victim

“It is during times of tribulation that we rally together, and provide strength to lift our brothers and sisters up when they are feeling the weight of life,” Karr’s baseball program posted on Facebook.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.