Edna Karr athlete killed in shooting

Keyron Ross, 18, died in the hospital after being shot in Algiers on Jan. 26.
By David Jones
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Edna Karr High School community is grieving after student-athlete Keyron Ross was shot and killed.

The CEO for Inspire NOLA Charter Schools says Ross died Thursday.

Ross was the catcher for the Cougars’ baseball team. He also played football.

Police say the 18-year-old was shot in Algiers on Texas Drive on Wed., Jan. 26. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

“It is during times of tribulation that we rally together, and provide strength to lift our brothers and sisters up when they are feeling the weight of life,” Karr’s baseball program posted on Facebook.

