FBI presence in Mandeville Thursday morning

Madden has tapped Todd Schliem for the position that opened up after the recent retirement of longtime chief Gerald Sticker(Mandeville PD)
Madden has tapped Todd Schliem for the position that opened up after the recent retirement of longtime chief Gerald Sticker(Mandeville PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - On Thursday morning the Mandeville Police Department confirmed there was an FBI presence conducting an investigation in the western part of the city near Highway 22.

Police say that the FBI is working in the area of the intersection of Heavens Drive and Libra Avenue today and that there may be a heavy law enforcement presence in the area this morning.

The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

