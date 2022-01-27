FBI presence in Mandeville Thursday morning

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - On Thursday morning the Mandeville Police Department confirmed there was an FBI presence conducting an investigation in the western part of the city near Highway 22.

Police say that the FBI is working in the area of the intersection of Heavens Drive and Libra Avenue today and that there may be a heavy law enforcement presence in the area this morning.

The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

