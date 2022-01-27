BBB Accredited Business
Federal judge who was to preside over D.A. Williams tax fraud trial dies

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sources confirm Thursday morning with Fox 8 that Martin Feldman, the federal judge who was to preside over the Jason Williams tax fraud trial, has died.

Judge Feldman’s office says that he died just one day shy of his 88th birthday.

His office also told Fox 8 that Judge Feldman had been hospitalized with pneumonia and suffered a fatal heart attack Wednesday night.

He served in the Eastern District of Louisiana and was nominated by President Ronald Reagan. He was confirmed to the bench in October of 1983.

