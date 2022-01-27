BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Gaines hits clutch free throws to lift No. 19 LSU over Texas A&M; snaps 3-game skid

Eric Gaines (2)
Eric Gaines (2)(LSU Men's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (16-4, 4-4 SEC) snapped their three-game losing streak with a tough 70-64 win over the Texas A&M Aggies (15-5, 4-3 SEC) in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

With the game tied at 64-64 and :34 seconds left, Eric Gaines was fouled and came up big with two clutch free throws to give the Tigers a 66-64 lead.

The Aggies would have a chance to tie or take the lead, but Marcus Williams would be blocked by Gaines on a layup attempt, but Baton Rouge native Tyrece Radford would get the rebound, but would miss a three.

Brandon Murray would add two more points to the Tigers lead to make it 68-64 on a pair of free throws and Gaines would add two more on free throws after a missed Williams three.

Gaines, who continues to play will for the injured Xavier Pinson finished with 16 points, shooting1-for-3 from deep and 9-for-12 from the charity stripe. He also added six rebounds and four steals for the Tigers.

Freshman Brandon Murray came off the bench and provided a much need spark with 21 points, shooting 6-for-14 from the field and 3-for-5 from three.

The Tigers will head to Fort Worth, Texas to take on TCU on Saturday, Jan. 29 as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Tavalyn Session, 45, was one of three people killed Saturday night (Jan. 22) when a wrong-way...
Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner
Lakeview armed robbery
‘It’s the beginning of the end for a really fine city’: New Orleans residents fed up with crime uptick

Latest News

Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Tulane forward Kevin Cross scored 17 points in their win over South Florida.
Tulane’s Ron Hunter says forward Kevin Cross is having MVP season
LSU Women's Basketball.
Mulkey’s Tigers move up in AP Top 25 after West Palm Beach Invitational
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) signals a three-point basket against Lipscomb next to center Efton...
LSU moves up to No. 16 ahead of SEC play
Loyola men's hoops update
Loyola Wolf Pack off to a 12-0 start