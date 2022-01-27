Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo set to return to Bayou St. John in May

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - The 2022 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo is set to return back to its original location along the banks of Bayou St. John from May 20 to May 22, organizers announced Thursday.

Festival organizers say plans for the 16th annual event include more than 30 bands spanning across four stages, a kid’s area, large art market, many neighborhood food and drink vendors, yoga and water activities.

The 2022 music lineup will be announced in February, organizers said.

“If there is one thing we’ve learned in the past two years, it’s the value of our outdoor spaces and natural environments,” Jared Zeller, festival producer, founder and President of Friends of Bayou St. John, the non-profit organization that produces the festival, said in a release. “Bayou St. John has been a true refuge throughout the pandemic, providing much-needed outdoor recreation, beauty and space to breathe.”

In 2021, festival organizers staged a scaled-down version of the festival, a mini Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo “in exile,” at the Broad Street Theater with five bands over three days and an arts market. The 2020 festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Past festival performers include North Mississippi Allstars, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Big Freedia, Tab Benoit, Amanda Shaw, Tank & The Bangas, Johnny Sketch & The Dirty Notes, Leo Nocentelli and other regional and local favorites.

A limited quantity of “super early bird” three-day weekend tickets are on sale online for $20 until Feb. 14. On Feb. 14, ticket prices will increase to $35, and they will increase to $45 on March 16. If available, tickets during the week of the festival will cost $50. Kids age 12 and under enter for free.

