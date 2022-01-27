Nicondra: More cold air for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s still chilly this Thursday with temperatures starting in the 30s and 40s, but with plenty of sunshine we should warm up nicely into the afternoon. Expect highs in the middle 50s for most locations. Unfortunately if you are not a fan of the cold the chilly pattern is not coming to an end. Expect clouds to develop through the overnight ahead of the next cold front. The front will push through for Friday setting up another couple of very cold days. Friday temperatures will remain in the 40s for the most part. Overnight Friday into Saturday look for 20s again north of the lake. Some areas will be close to hard freeze criteria once again. South of the lake should see a light freeze as well and we can expect afternoon temps on Saturday to be frigid as well.

