Overnight: Police end SWAT roll with man in N.O. East just before midnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - UPDATE: Late Wednesday night just before 12 a.m. police peacefully ended their SWAT roll in the 7700 block of Alabama Street, said a spokesperson from NOPD.

Lester Robert Dyer III, 43, was arrested without incident.

The NOPD says that more details will be released later today.

Original story

A standoff is underway in New Orleans East after a man reportedly fired at police officers and barricaded himself in a home.

A SWAT team is on the scene in the 7700 block of Alabama Street.

Police say officers received calls of an aggravated battery. Upon arrival, the suspect fired several rounds.

The suspect mother, a Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputy, suffered a non-gunshot-related injury but is okay.

No officers have been injured.

Several streets have been closed to traffic:

Downman Road at Morrison Road

Downman Road at Hayne Boulevard

West Laverne Street at Wales Street

A SWAT roll was declared in New Orleans East after a man reportedly fired at officers and barricaded himself in a home. (WVUE)

People are asked to avoid the area.

