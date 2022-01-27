BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans host Nuggets on Friday night

New Orleans Pelicans are 18-29 on the season.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Denver Nuggets (26-21, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (18-29, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 7 p.m. CST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Nuggets take on New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 11-16 in conference matchups. New Orleans gives up 109.9 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Nuggets are 16-14 in conference matchups. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference allowing only 107.1 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 9 the Nuggets won 120-114 in overtime led by 39 points from Nikola Jokic, while Jonas Valanciunas scored 27 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Jokic is averaging 26.2 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 107.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: day to day (ankle), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Devonte’ Graham: day to day (ankle), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Josh Hart: day to day (ankle), Trey Murphy III: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

