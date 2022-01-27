BBB Accredited Business
Police: 4 ‘persons of interest’ in custody in Milwaukee slayings of 6

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say four people have been detained as police investigate their level of involvement, if any, in the deaths of six people who were found with gunshot wounds in a Milwaukee duplex last weekend.

Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference that investigators believe multiple suspects targeted the six people.

No motive was released and no charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Milwaukee police had responded Sunday afternoon to assist with a welfare check at the home where five bodies were initially discovered.

The medical examiner tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home.

