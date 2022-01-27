BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

St. Tammany first responders extricate and airlift 5 following I-59 crash on Wednesday

St. Tammany Fire Protection in Pearl River says that five people were extricated and airlifted...
St. Tammany Fire Protection in Pearl River says that five people were extricated and airlifted by helicopter out of the vehicle and sent to a hospital in New Orleans.(St. Tammany Fire Protection)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER, La (WVUE) - First responders were on the scene of a major accident involving a single vehicle on I-59 northeast of Pearl River near the state line Wednesday evening.

St. Tammany Fire Protection in Pearl River says that five people were extricated and airlifted by helicopter out of the vehicle and sent to a hospital in New Orleans.

Authorities from both Louisiana and Mississippi agencies responded to the scene around 3:48 p.m. around mile marker 9 on I-59.

Responders on the scene discovered the single vehicle that had gone off-road with five people trapped inside.

The interstate was reopened shortly after the rescue was complete.

St. Tammany Fire Protection says that information on the condition of the five individuals has not been made available at this time.

Related stories

‘Tough pill to swallow;’ Mother of 3 among those killed in Kenner crash

Unrestrained driver killed in crash in Tangipahoa, state police say

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Tavalyn Session, 45, was one of three people killed Saturday night (Jan. 22) when a wrong-way...
Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner
Lakeview armed robbery
‘It’s the beginning of the end for a really fine city’: New Orleans residents fed up with crime uptick

Latest News

A SWAT roll was declared in New Orleans East after a man reportedly fired at officers and...
Overnight: Police end SWAT roll with man in N.O. East just before midnight
Crime meeting preview
NOPD looking at reimplementing ‘proactive component’ to address city’s ongoing crime surge
Crime meeting preview
Crime meeting preview
NOE SWAT standoff follow up
NOE SWAT standoff follow up