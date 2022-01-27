SWAT raids YoungBoy’s mother’s house in Texas; 3 arrested

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WVUE) - Three men have been arrested after a SWAT raid at a Houston home belonging to NBA YoungBoy.

Carleon Gallien, Roymello Williams, and Daryl Brown were taken into custody in relation to a Nov. 2021 shooting, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say a man was found shot multiple times on Nov. 10. Officials say the victim survived but faces “permanent and life-threatening” injuries.

Several firearms were recovered from the home.

Gallien and Williams face aggravated robbery charges. Williams and Brown face aggravated assault charges.

The home belongs to Baton Rouge chart-topping rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden. The house is reportedly occupied by the rapper’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, but it’s unknown if she was present at the time of the raid.

The SWAT raid at YoungBoy’s home comes days after the release of his latest mixtape, Colors.

YoungBoy has been on house arrest in Utah since being released from prison in October on federal firearms charges stemming from a music video shoot in Baton Rouge.

