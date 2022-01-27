‘We’re seeing our students in coffins’: Another Edna Karr athlete is killed in an Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Edna Karr High School community is grieving and asking itself and the city one question: when will youth gun violence end?

18-year-old Keyron Ross was killed in an Algiers shooting late Wednesday night, according to Inspire NOLA Charter Schools CEO Jamar McKneely, and Ross’ head football coach Brice Brown. McKneely said Ross’ mother told coaching staff at the school that Ross had passed.

When asked if the investigation has transitioned into a homicide investigation, NOPD said Ross is still on life support as of Thursday evening.

Ross was the kicker on the school’s football team, and the catcher for the Cougars’ baseball team.

Police say the 18-year-old was shot in Algiers on Texas Drive on Wednesday evening. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but had passed on Thursday.

“I’m saddened not just for today, but for what we’ve been through as a community. I’m saddened each and every single day as I go to our youth funerals asking why,” said McKneely. “This should not be the situation where we’re seeing our students in coffins.”

McKneely said Edna Karr is no stranger to feeling the effects of gun violence.

Just last March, an Edna Karr senior was killed in a triple shooting in Algiers: Caleb Johnson, along with his sister Breyiana Brown.

Johnson was also on the football team.

“The loss of life due to senseless gun violence has to stop,” said Edna Karr football coach Brice Brown. “I think that’s the part that hurts us the most is when you spill so much of yourself and your time, investing into these kids, and to see somebody else take it away.”

McKneely said Ross was a bright and energetic student, serving as a mentor for other students and his teammates. Ross was a scholar athlete who came into school ready to work, he said.

“All of us are just reeling from this because we’re experiencing this every single day. And it’s just not normal,” McKneely said. “Just the social, emotional support that we’re putting in to save our students academically and socially, we’re trying to understand how we fall victim to this type of situation every single year.”

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting Wednesday, but NOPD is asking anyone with information to come forward. They’re asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orelans at 504-822-1111.

“It is during times of tribulation that we rally together, and provide strength to lift our brothers and sisters up when they are feeling the weight of life,” Karr’s baseball program posted on Facebook.

