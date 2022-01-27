Woman accused of stealing $6,300 in goods from Gonzales beauty store

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department say they are searching for a woman accused of stealing more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from a beauty supply store.

Investigators say Markasha Williams, 20, and two other suspects are wanted for stealing about 66 items from the store. The loss was valued to be about $6,300, according to police.

If you have any information on Markasha Williams’ whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or submit a tip anonymously on their website at www.crimestoppersbr.com, or you could download the free anonymous P3 app.

Officials say you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.

