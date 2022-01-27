BBB Accredited Business
Woman shot and killed in Metairie; investigation underway, sheriff says

Woman shot and killed in the 300 block of Gatehouse Drive, JP Sheriff says
Woman shot and killed in the 300 block of Gatehouse Drive, JP Sheriff says(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating a homicide Thursday morning in Metairie, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

When deputies arrived on the scene in the 300 block of Gatehouse Drive, they discovered a woman that had been killed by gunshot. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies were dispatched just before 5 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

Additional 9-1-1 calls while deputies were in route reported that woman had been shot in the area.

There is no suspect or motive information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

