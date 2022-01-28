BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving

Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.(Iron_Man_ via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A 7-year-old Michigan boy was killed instantly when he was run over by a bulldozer Thursday, officials said.

Michigan State Police said in a press release that the boy and his father were working with heavy machinery in a field near their home, with the boy riding on a trailer being pulled by a bulldozer.

Police said the boy fell from the trailer and was run over by the bulldozer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The father and son’s identities were not released. Police said it was an accident and that drugs or alcohol were not a factor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Tavalyn Session, 45, was one of three people killed Saturday night (Jan. 22) when a wrong-way...
Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner

Latest News

Marijuana flower file
State board approves resolution drafted by St. Tammany DA opposing the legalization of recreational weed
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin says Putin now has full range of options in Ukraine
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine