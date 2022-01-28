Bruce: Cold today through Saturday-Freeze north tonight-Warmer Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another cold front moved in overnight with another surge of cold air over the next 48 hours. It will be breezy and cold through the day with temperatures struggling to make it into the 50s for Friday afternoon. Sunny skies will return as midday clouds break up. Tonight a borderline moderate/hard freeze north and west of the lake tonight. Pipes should be fine but elevated homes should be protected.

Cold air is back for the next 48 hours. today in the 40s, tonight north & west of the lake can expect a borderline moderate/hard freeze. lows in the 25-28° range. No freeze south shore. Pets &plants need to be protected. Chilly Saturday at 48° then a rapid warm-up to 62 on Sunday pic.twitter.com/Fgh9keDryr — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 28, 2022

Saturday will be breezy and sunny, but still cold with highs in the upper 40s near 50 again. Temperatures will warm by Sunday with highs in the 60s. Dry conditions hold on through the weekend with a better chance for rain coming for the middle of next week.

