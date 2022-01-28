BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Cold today through Saturday-Freeze north tonight-Warmer Sunday

A cold night tonight-Freeze north and west
A cold night tonight-Freeze north and west
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another cold front moved in overnight with another surge of cold air over the next 48 hours. It will be breezy and cold through the day with temperatures struggling to make it into the 50s for Friday afternoon. Sunny skies will return as midday clouds break up. Tonight a borderline moderate/hard freeze north and west of the lake tonight. Pipes should be fine but elevated homes should be protected.

Saturday will be breezy and sunny, but still cold with highs in the upper 40s near 50 again. Temperatures will warm by Sunday with highs in the 60s. Dry conditions hold on through the weekend with a better chance for rain coming for the middle of next week.

Morning weather update for Fri., Jan. 28 at 6 a.m.
Rain chances pick up into the middle of next week.
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 1/27
