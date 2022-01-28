Deputies investigating shooting death in Marrero

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot Thursday night by responding deputies in Marrero and an investigation is underway, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

Around 7:20 p.m., deputies arrived at the scene in the 2800 block of Mt. Kennedy Drive. A man was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

