Ex-NBA player Kwame Brown tears Dwayne Wade apart over Zaya Wade’s Kobe Bryant dress, calls it ‘disrespectful’

(WVUE) - Ex-NBA player Kwame Brown was appalled with Dwayne Wade’s daughter’s tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. He said that the #8 jersey that she wore was ‘disrespectful’ to the Lakers legend.

14-year-old Zaya Wade paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in an Instagram post on Wednesday, wearing the dress with the caption, “always remembering and honoring Kobe and Gianna.”

On his online show, Brown pretty much rips Wade saying he doesn’t level up to a man.

“You are letting your woman control your house,” Kwame said. He also went on to say that Vanessa, Kobe’s wife, and kids wouldn’t honor Kobe the way Zaya did.

Kwame capitalized that Kobe was a representation of his work ethic, masculinity, and faith. Something Zaya did a disservice to the tribute.

“I’m not saying there’s anything against homosexuals, but Kobe is a heterosexual man. Why is he being honored by making his jersey into a dress? Wear his jersey for the day to honor him without the dress part,” Brown said.

He also added, “Let’s please not show our Black brother in this light. This is no offense to nobody else. This man was a heterosexual man with a wife and a family. There’s no reason for this to be tied to Kobe Bryant.”

Wade didn’t let the comments of Brown get him. He said he was a proud “girl dad” in the comments under Zaya’s post.

