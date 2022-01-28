BBB Accredited Business
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

A missing Tennessee family of three was found dead in a vehicle on Wednesday. (Source: WSMV)
By Emily Van de Riet and Joseph Wenzel, Courtney Allen, Alex Heider
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A missing Tennessee family of three was found dead in a vehicle on Wednesday in a case that has left the community stumped.

The family was reported missing Jan. 16 and the bodies were discovered 10 days later, WSMV reports.

Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old.

The vehicle was discovered on Bradley Caldwell’s property, but he said he hadn’t noticed anything unusual. Caldwell said police found the car tucked back about 125 feet in the woods, leaving him with more questions than answers.

Detectives said they located the vehicle by tracking a cell phone signal, which pinged off a nearby tower. An officer drove by the area twice and didn’t see the car, but upon a third visit he discovered the vehicle.

“How long have they been back there?” Caldwell asked. “[Authorities] don’t know, and I don’t know either. The question is, how did they get there?”

There are still many questions like whether the car came off the highway bridge and if weather played a role. Tennessee Highway Patrol said it is still under investigation.

The family’s loved ones are devastated and asking for privacy. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

