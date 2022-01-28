BBB Accredited Business
Freezing start Saturday

More cold air likely later next week
By David Bernard
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It will freeze across most of the area on Saturday morning. Only areas on the immediate South Shore and Gulf will stay above 32 degrees. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 20s north of the lake but a pipe freeze is not expected.

It stays sunny but cold on Saturday with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees. Sunday morning is cold again but much warmer during the day breaking the 60 degree mark.

Clouds increase on Monday as rain chances ramp up for next week. Several disturbances will bring a chance of rain beginning late Tuesday and into Thursday. It will also be much warmer with highs even breaking 70 by Wednesday.

Another very strong front arrives Thursday night. That means next weekend is cold again with more freezes and a good chance for hard freezes in some areas.

