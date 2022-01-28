LaPlace man arrested after seen on social media video threatening to shoot sheriff

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A man from LaPlace has been arrested after being seen on a social media video saying that he planned to shoot Sheriff Mike Tregre and other law enforcement officers, his office said Friday.

Jakai’lyn Russell, 18, was taken into custody Thursday night after turning himself in. He’s being accused of threatening public officials and held on a $500,000 bond.

Russell is temporarily being held at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility waiting to be transferred to another correctional facility.

Sheriff Tregre said that his office was notified and began investigating a video in which Russell can be seen waving a handgun and making threats.

Related links

Deputies investigating shooting death in Marrero

Woman shot and killed in Metairie; investigation underway, sheriff says

Ten-hour standoff ends peacefully after man shot at officers in N.O. East

The SJSO immediately contacted Louisiana State Police to conduct the investigation. Based on their investigation, State Police recently obtained a warrant for Russell’s arrest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.