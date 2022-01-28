BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LaPlace man arrested after seen on social media video threatening to shoot sheriff

Jakai’lyn Russell, 18, was taken into custody Thursday night after turning himself in. He’s...
Jakai’lyn Russell, 18, was taken into custody Thursday night after turning himself in. He’s being accused of threatening public officials and held on a $500,000 bond.(St. John Sheriff)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A man from LaPlace has been arrested after being seen on a social media video saying that he planned to shoot Sheriff Mike Tregre and other law enforcement officers, his office said Friday.

Jakai’lyn Russell, 18, was taken into custody Thursday night after turning himself in. He’s being accused of threatening public officials and held on a $500,000 bond.

Russell is temporarily being held at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility waiting to be transferred to another correctional facility.

Sheriff Tregre said that his office was notified and began investigating a video in which Russell can be seen waving a handgun and making threats.

Related links

Deputies investigating shooting death in Marrero

Woman shot and killed in Metairie; investigation underway, sheriff says

Ten-hour standoff ends peacefully after man shot at officers in N.O. East

The SJSO immediately contacted Louisiana State Police to conduct the investigation. Based on their investigation, State Police recently obtained a warrant for Russell’s arrest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Tavalyn Session, 45, was one of three people killed Saturday night (Jan. 22) when a wrong-way...
Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone

Latest News

The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28.
Ambulance stolen, crashed into LSP units after chase; authorities investigating
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores guides his team from the sideline during the second half...
Report: Flores the latest candidate in Saints’ search for new head coach
Josh Roberson places a mobile sports bet live on air
Josh Roberson places a mobile sports bet live on air
LSP: Suspect stole ambulance, hit 2 patrol car; authorities investigating
LSP: Suspect stole ambulance, hit 2 patrol car; authorities investigating