BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man found dead outside of burning structure being investigated as homicide, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Tangipahoa Parish detectives have identified two suspects vehicles they believe are connected...
Tangipahoa Parish detectives have identified two suspects vehicles they believe are connected to the death of James "Junior" Muse, 24, of Amite.(TPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - When first responders responded to a structure fire at an Amite property on Monday, they found a man dead on the grounds. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is considered a homicide.

On Monday, Tangipahoa Fire Dist. No. 1 found the body of James “Junior” Muse, 24, outside of a home on Richardson Road. After the sheriff’s office was notified, detectives identified the victim.

During the course of the ongoing investigation, detectives identified two vehicles they believe are connected to two suspects responsible for Muse’s death. The sheriff’s office says that the owners of the vehicles reported them as stolen days before Muse’s death.

Detectives say one vehicle is a 2010 GMC Acadia with three center caps on the tires. It is missing both side mirrors and has a broken rear window.

The second vehicle is a 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 Dual Wheel Truck with an external silver gas tank in the rear of the truck, aftermarket Fuel wheels, black running board with steps, and tow mirrors on both sides.

Related stories

Arrest made in Hammond carjacking, sheriff says

High-speed chase involving stolen McComb police unit ends in Tangipahoa, sheriff says

St. Helena murder suspects in custody after deputy pursuit results in crash west of Amite

Man behind bars for alleged 1st degree murder in St. Helena; other suspects still wanted

Anyone with any possible information that may lead to the identity of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line 1-800-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Tavalyn Session, 45, was one of three people killed Saturday night (Jan. 22) when a wrong-way...
Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone

Latest News

Authorities said a patient stole an ambulance and led law enforcement on a chase before crashing.
Patient steals ambulance; crashes into state police units after chase
The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 12100 block of North I-10 Service Road.
NOPD investigating Seventh District homicide on North I-10 service road
Jakai’lyn Russell, 18, was taken into custody Thursday night after turning himself in. He’s...
LaPlace man arrested after seen on social media video threatening to shoot sheriff
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores guides his team from the sideline during the second half...
Report: Flores the latest candidate in Saints’ search for new head coach