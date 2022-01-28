Nicondra: Clouds and another cold front kick off the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect clouds around for much of the day as the latest in a succession of cold fronts pushes into the region. It will be breezy and cold through the day with temperatures struggling to make it into the 50s for Friday afternoon. We should see a bit of sun before the end of the day. Saturday will be breezy and sunny, but still cold with highs in the upper 40s near 50 again. Temperatures will warm by Sunday with highs in the 60s. Dry conditions hold on through the weekend with a better chance for rain coming for the middle of next week.

