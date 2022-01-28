NOPD investigating Seventh District homicide on North I-10 service road
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 12100 block of North I-10 Service Road.
Upon arrival, police found a man dead on the scene.
Police received reports around 10 a.m. and a death was confirmed around 11 a.m.
This is a developing story.
