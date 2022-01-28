BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD investigating Seventh District homicide on North I-10 service road

The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 12100 block of North I-10 Service Road.
The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 12100 block of North I-10 Service Road.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 12100 block of North I-10 Service Road.

Upon arrival, police found a man dead on the scene.

Police received reports around 10 a.m. and a death was confirmed around 11 a.m.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
Kenner Police responded to a two-car fatal accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and...
3 people dead, one in critical condition after a car crash causes power outages in parts of Kenner
Tavalyn Session, 45, was one of three people killed Saturday night (Jan. 22) when a wrong-way...
Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone

Latest News

The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28.
Patient steals ambulance; crashes into state police units after chase
Jakai’lyn Russell, 18, was taken into custody Thursday night after turning himself in. He’s...
LaPlace man arrested after seen on social media video threatening to shoot sheriff
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores guides his team from the sideline during the second half...
Report: Flores the latest candidate in Saints’ search for new head coach
Josh Roberson places a mobile sports bet live on air
Josh Roberson places a mobile sports bet live on air