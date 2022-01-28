VIDEO: Drive-by gunmen open fire on vehicle, injuring woman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Disturbing video shows a drive-by shooting in broad daylight.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Tues., Jan. 25 on North Broad Street. In the video, a gray sedan is seen pulling in front of a dark-colored SUV and opens fire.

Police say a woman was hit in the shoulder and then taken to the hospital.

Multiple people were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. After the sedan makes its first pass, they run off to take shelter.

A little over a minute later, the sedan circles back around and opens fire again. A nearby man walking on the sidewalk takes off running.

NOPD is asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers.

