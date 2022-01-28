BBB Accredited Business
VIDEO: Drive-by gunmen open fire on vehicle, injuring woman

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Disturbing video shows a drive-by shooting in broad daylight.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Tues., Jan. 25 on North Broad Street. In the video, a gray sedan is seen pulling in front of a dark-colored SUV and opens fire.

Police say a woman was hit in the shoulder and then taken to the hospital.

Multiple people were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. After the sedan makes its first pass, they run off to take shelter.

A little over a minute later, the sedan circles back around and opens fire again. A nearby man walking on the sidewalk takes off running.

CRIMETRACKER

Majority of carjackings not resulting in arrests, city council data shows

‘We’re seeing our students in coffins’: Another Edna Karr athlete is killed in an Algiers shooting

VIDEO: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire on Elysian Fields Avenue

NOPD is asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers.

